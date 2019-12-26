Moritz

CONOVER – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont  announced that Erin Moritz, Conover, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Moritz, daughter of Michael and Debbie Moritz and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10441, worked with Trinity Village to do several projects for the residents there including hosting an auction, refurbishing a closet and shelves for auction items and sprucing up the outdoor patio for residents to enjoy.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and this young woman exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place."

The Gold Award recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. After the minimum requirements are completed, the Gold Award project is the culmination of a girl's demonstration of self-discipline, leadership ability, time management, creativity, initiative and a significant mastery of skills. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have lasting impact. 

Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award recipients, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.

