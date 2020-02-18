HICKORY — The SALT Block Foundation will host a first-time music event, an evening with Liam Bailey and Two Bird Stone. Two Bird Stone will be joined by special guest drummer and world percussionist, Rohin Khemani of Red Baraat.
To be held on Saturday, March 14, in the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block, this unique performance will be fueled by the contemporary Americana songwriting of singer Liam Thomas Bailey and the band’s deep appreciation for the traditional fiddle music of Ireland, Scandinavia and North America.
Tickets for the concert are $30 with all proceeds going to the SALT Block Foundation. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and beverages will be available to purchase. The performance will begin at 8 p.m.
Contact Michele Francois at the SALT Block Foundation, 828-324-4906 ext. 304 to purchase a ticket. You may also mail your check to the SALT Block Foundation, 243 Third Avenue NE, Box 7, Hickory, NC 28601.
Two Bird Stone is boldly Americana. They present fresh, accessible song material as performed on instruments including the banjo, fiddle, accordion, mandolin and a stellar rhythm section. Paying tribute to the many swirling cultures that make up the American identity, Two Bird Stone also carefully incorporates traditional melodies and musical tendencies of cultures abroad to reflect the dimensions of this land’s powerful diversity.
In lieu of the preservation of traditional material in any strict sense, Two Bird Stone likes to function as a lens through which an audience gets a fresh look at the culture of traditional tune sharing and the instruments upon which we would generally hear them played. Their first album, “Hands and Knees,” will be released in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.