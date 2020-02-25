HICKORY - The SALT Block Foundation is proud to host a music event, “An Evening with Liam Bailey and Two Bird Stone." Two Bird Stone will be joined by special guest drummer and world percussionist, Rohin Khemani of Red Baraat.
To be held on Saturday, March 14,in the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block, this unique performance will be fueled by the contemporary Americana songwriting of singer Liam Thomas Bailey and the band’s deep appreciation for the traditional fiddle music of Ireland, Scandinavia and North America. Their first album, “Hands and Knees”, will be released in May.
Tickets for the concert are $30 with all proceeds going to the SALT Block Foundation, a nonprofit organization that oversees the operation of the SALT Block and provides occupancy costs for the residents: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council and Western Piedmont Symphony.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and beverages will be available to purchase. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. Contact Michele Francois at the SALT Block Foundation, 828-324-4906 ext. 304 for more information or to purchase a ticket, or go to www.SaltBlockFoundation.org for details and to order online. You may also mail your check to the SALT Block Foundation, 243 Third Ave. NE, Box 7, Hickory, NC 28601.
