HICKORY - A Matter of Balance is a free, eight-week program for people with concerns about falling.
Participants will learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance. This class, presented by Sarah Stamey, with the Western Piedmont Area Agency on Aging, emphasizes practical strategies to reduce one's fear of falling and increase your activity level.
Classes run Monday mornings, 9:30–11:30 am, Feb. 3 through March 23, at the West Hickory Senior Center. You should plan to attend all eight classes. No charge for classes.
To attend, call the Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.