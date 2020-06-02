Company supports Ronald McDonald House

NEWTON - The Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem “Sport a Shirt, Share a Night” campaign received a donation of $13,090 from the employees and management of McCreary Modern. As in past years, McCreary Modern matched each contribution dollar in support of this organization.
Due to the company's social-distancing guidelines there was no group picture this year.
Charles W. “Chuck” Kraft, executive director for the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, thanked the McCreary Modern team for its efforts.
All of the donations support the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem’s efforts to provide a “home away from home” for families of critically ill children.
McCreary Modern’s president, Rick Coffey, said several employees, family members and friends have been touched by the kindness and resources of the facility.
"We are especially proud of our employees' selflessness and generosity especially in the face of a pandemic. Their participation since 2005 has allowed us to contribute over $164,000.00 to this most worthy organization," Coffey said.
Upholstery and occasional furniture manufacturer McCreary Modern Inc. maintains six manufacturing facilities in Newton, Conover, Lenoir and Maiden.
