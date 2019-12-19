Benz Partnership 2019

HICKORY - Through a new partnership with Benz, Inc., Catawba Valley Community College’s Computer Integrated Machining Technology Program recently received approximately $30,000 worth of live and angle head tooling.

Hickory serves as Benz, Inc.’s North American headquarters. The company designs and manufactures tooling for the wood, plastics, composites and metalworking industries.

“Benz, Inc., tooling is an excellent addition to our machining capabilities and training opportunities for students,” said Steven Rhoads, CVCC’s Computer Integrated Machining Program director. “Connecting with local industry through these unique partnerships enhances our student outcomes so they learn with some of the most current tooling in the industry. Best of all, they are work-ready after graduation.”

Stuart Busman, Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Benz, Inc., presented the gift. He participated as an industry vendor in the Haas Technical Education Conference the college hosted earlier this fall. As Busman learned more about CVCC’s Computer Integrated Machining Program and achievements of its students and graduates, discussion began about ways Benz, Inc., could become involved.

For more information about CVCC’s Computer Integrated Machining Program, contact Steven Rhoads, srhoads@cvcc.edu.

