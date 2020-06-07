Community welcomes new engine with wetdown

It’s called a wetdown, an old tradition among fire departments across the country, but one not seen in the Catawba Valley in a long time — maybe never, suggested Conover Fire Chief J. Mark Hinson. It’s a way to celebrate and bless a new fire apparatus — a sort of commissioning with firefighters and the community taking part.
The Conover Fire Department hosted a wetdown and push-in ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday to officially welcome its new apparatus, a 2020 Pierce fire engine to replace the CFD’s 1991 Pierce that likely will be sold to another department.
The new truck is now in service at Station 2 on First Street West in Conover. One of three fire stations in Conover, Station 2 is in a location commonly referred to by Conover residents as the St. Timothy area. Because the station was previously known as the St. Timothy Station, the new engine’s name is “St. Timothy.”
Chief Hinson described a number of things that might occur during wetdowns in the United States. For one, “the old, retiring piece of apparatus is pushed out of the station,” he offered.
For another, the bell is removed from the old apparatus and attached to the new one, but that wasn’t done on Thursday because the new engine has its own bell thanks to the family of the late Stuart Terry, who was a member of the CFD for 25 years. The shiny new bell, donated by Stuart’s wife Frankie Terry, son Greg Terry, Greg’s wife Julie Terry and the Terry grandchildren in memory of Stuart, is attached to the front bumper of the new Pierce engine. Like Stuart, Greg and his son Alex joined the fire service.
“The new apparatus is ceremoniously wet down,” continued Chief Hinson, explaining that it’s sometimes “done by using the retiring apparatus,” sometimes “by using [a] neighboring department’s apparatus,” and sometimes “by using the existing department’s apparatus.” The chief added that some departments have a parade of trucks, all of them spraying water into the air as the new truck makes its way among them. On Thursday, the CFD used two existing pieces of equipment, Engines 3 and 4 from the CFD’s Station 3, to drench the 2020 Pierce.
At some stations, there’s a ceremonial “ringing of the bell,” explained the chief, “and perhaps the station speakers are opened at all stations to announce the event.” This wasn’t the case for Thursday’s wetting down, but the next step in the rite did occur: Said Chief Hinson, “The new apparatus is then dried down by the esteemed guests gathered for the ceremony — a kind of laying on of hands. Ministers say some prayers over it and bless it, and then the new apparatus enters the station to start its life as a member of the department.”
Chief Hinson said wetting down has roots in the 19th century. “The tradition . . . began when neighboring volunteer fire departments would wash a station’s new equipment. This was a time when horse-drawn wagons or hand-pulled carts were used in the fire service. The new equipment] was ritually anointed before the local crew pushed the carriage into the fire house.”
You can imagine that firetrucks of the past always arrived dirty to a fire station, even if they were new, since roads weren’t paved.
The chief added that the “pushing in” of a new apparatus into the engine bay “probably goes back to the use of horse-drawn carriages and the hand-pulled carts. The horses would not be hooked up to the carriage for this . . .” On Thursday, CFD members “pushed” the new engine as a firefighter at the wheel backed St. Timothy into Station 2.
Chief Hinson pointed out that traditions, such as wetting down new equipment, are very important to fire departments — have been for centuries. “Without traditions we are left with nothing,” the chief proposed. “The traditions carried from one generation to the next are the history of the fire service.”
Fire helmets and boots also have special histories. “Here in Conover, we use traditional-style fire helmets.” While the CFD’s head coverings are made of a poly-based composite material, some fire departments continue to wear leather helmets as previous generations did. Chief Hinson said leather helmets are much more expensive than poly-based composite ones. All CFD members wear leather boots, however — another long-standing practice.
I wondered about a tradition Chief Hinson hadn’t mentioned: the Dalmatian. No, Conover doesn’t have a fire dog. In centuries past, they were necessities. The chief explained that the dog ran alongside the horses that pulled the fire trucks — or carriages, as they were sometimes called. Dalmatians and horses like each other, and when one of the spotted pups was heading to a fire alongside the horses, he or she provided a calming effect. The dogs also kept at bay other dogs and animals that might spook the horses.
This was Chief Hinson’s first wetdown. He’s been a firefighter since 1987, CFD chief since 2003. “I just wanted to do something different,” he said.
The chief couldn’t have chosen a more perfect evening for the event. Not too warm, gentle breezes, cloudy skies. Among the crowd were several retired CFD members, including Ray Hilderbran. I asked him what he remembered most about his time as an active firefighter. He responded, “The camaraderie among the firefighters.”
The new truck, which was parked in a lot not far from Station 2, was driven, siren blaring and lights flashing, to Station 2’s driveway where engines 3 and 4 from Station 3 were waiting. They sprayed the new engine, which then entered the parking area outside Station 2. Gathered firefighters and guests wiped down the new truck. Finally, the old truck moved out, and the new one was “pushed in.”
The 2020 Pierce is now the primary truck at Station 2. It will be used in response to any type of structural alarm, vehicle fire, wreck, and emergency among the industrial facilities in the St. Timothy area. The CFD does both fire and rescue and yes, liberates the occasional small animal trapped in a tree or catch basin.
All in all, the wetdown and push-in ceremony was great, the sort of event that swells hearts and causes goosebumps.
“The traditions are how we pass down the pride, the ownership, and the commitment to those who follow us,” Chief Hinson concluded. “They are the link to our past and a link to our future.”
For examples of wetdowns around the country, go to YouTube and search “wetdown ceremony.”
