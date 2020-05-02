Community drives by to wish WWII veteran a happy 100th birthday

Elizabeth Johnson was all smiles on Saturday as folks drove by the Catawba Science Center in Hickory to wish the 100-year-old a happy birthday.
To see more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
"I saw some people I hadn't seen in years," Johnson said. "The weather was fine, and I've seen a lot of nice people."
Cynthia Scott, Johnson's daughter, was thankful for the line of cars celebrating her mother turning 100. "I am so happy that the people who were able to come out did come to show their support," she said.
Johnson served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a member of the 6888th Regiment. This was the only all-female, African American regiment stationed overseas at the time.
Once she returned home after the war, Johnson was the first woman to enroll at Winston-Salem Teachers College - now Winston-Salem State University - on a G.I. Bill.
Johnson graduated in 1949, and spent three decades teaching public school in North Carolina and Virginia.
In 1949, Johnson was unable to attend her commencement ceremony. Winston-Salem State University made up for that last year when they invited Johnson to participate in the 2019 commencement ceremony.
Chancellor Elwood Robinson presented Johnson with her degree last year at the ceremony. He was also in Hickory on Saturday to wish her well on her birthday.
"For me, it's extremely excited and fitting to not only honor her for all of the amazing things she has accomplished, but to also celebrate her living to be 100 which is a rare thing," Robinson said.
Johnson said for her birthday she would like to receive 100 birthday cards. Send cards to: Elizabeth Johnson, c/o Pinecrest Independent Living, 915 29th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
