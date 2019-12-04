NEWTON - The Newton-Conover Area Community Bands have released the rehearsal dates for their 2020 season. Rehearsals will be: Jan. 5, 12 and 26; Feb. 9 and 23; and March 8 and 22. The groups rehearse on Sunday afternoons in the Newton-Conover High School band room. The Concert Band rehearses from 2-3:45 p.m. and the Jazz Band from 4-5:30 p.m.

The concert will be on Sunday, March 29, at the Newton-Conover Auditorium, located at 60 West Sixth St. in Newton. The concert begins at 2 p.m. Dress rehearsal for the concert will be Saturday, March 28. This is the community band’s 16th season.

The community band welcomes players of all ages and experience levels, from high school students to those with decades of experience. The concert band repertoire is varied and usually includes marches, concert band standards, medleys of Broadway/movie tunes, patriotic/folk music and hymn tunes. Haskew Smith, band director at Newton-Conover High School, and Ted Neely, band director at Mill Creek Middle School, conduct the concert band.

The jazz band’s repertoire includes big band standards, swing, bebop, jazz rock and tunes from the great American songbook. Nickey Horner, band director at Maiden High School, conducts the jazz band.

Anyone wanting to join the Newton-Conover Area Community Band this season should contact Ted Neely at NewtonConoverComBand@gmail.com.

