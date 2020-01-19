Tricyrtis hirta is a wonderful perennial with an exotic, orchid looking flower which goes by the common name, Toad lily. Such an unfortunate name, for such a beautiful plant.
Toad lily is a valuable addition to a shade garden and is one of the few that bloom so late in the garden year. The flower, makes its appearance in September and October. The creamy white flowers, often in clusters, which open to purple-spotted petals with centers resembling pieces of chenille, are borne on arching, hairy stems which reach 2 feet in height.
It is the spotting on the petals which attribute to the amphibian name. The clumps will grow in size each season and can be divided after three to four years.
Foliage emerges late in spring so watch where you step. I plant mine among my hostas, and appreciate the unique blooms as the rest of my garden starts to fade for the season. Flower varieties range from white, tinged with lavender to mauve and the spotting can be muted to intense. There is even a yellow variety which I will hunt down for my garden.
Toad lilies provide an important source of nectar for wildlife, attracting butterflies, and hummingbirds, which appreciate this late summer source of energy as they prepare to migrate south.
Toad lily is an elegant plant with a rather in-elegant name, but no matter what it is called, still a wonderful find for a shade garden in fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.