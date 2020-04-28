I got a note a week or so ago from thoughtful readers Linda and Dave Bloom, and they asked a great question: In the midst of a pandemic, where should we donate our money and/or time?
I had a couple of ideas, but I turned to John Bailey, director of community impact at Catawba County United Way, for input. We worked together at the paper, and I was confident he would offer good advice.
He did.
“One way to support multiple agencies who are struggling to keep their programs meeting client needs through COVID-19 would be to donate to the Catawba County United Way COVID-19 Response Fund. We’re looking to support as many agencies as we can who are meeting immediate needs related to the outbreak,” he wrote back in an email.
He also suggested donations to our two soup kitchens (Hickory and Newton), Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry in Newton and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry in Hickory, Highways and Hedges, and the Neighbors Network. He noted these groups are working beyond capacity right now.
On Monday, John followed up, noting the United Way handed out more than $33,000 to eight agencies as part of the COVID response.
The agencies receiving funding included:
» Adult Life Programs ($5,000) — to supplement funds used to help feed participants in their program — 90 individuals helped.
» ALFA-AIDS Leadership Foothills Area Alliance ($5,000) — to meet the increased need for emergency financial assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS, including assistance with housing, utilities, food and medical needs — 50 people helped.
» Safe Harbor ($5,000) — to be used by the agency for expenses incurred by COVID-19 to support for women in the agency’s transitional apartments — 16 individuals helped.
» The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory ($5,000) — to purchase additional food and resources for the homeless residents and help to cover the cost of more employee hours to man the shelter 24/7 — 46 individuals helped.
» Catawba Valley Behavioral Health Care ($2,112) — to provide lunch meals for individuals with serious mental illness and/or intellectual/developmental disabilities living in the agency’s five group homes; and provide lunch or dinner meals (or groceries to make meals) seven days per week for individuals with serious mental illness residing in its apartments — 46 individuals helped.
» Exodus Homes ($5,000) — funds to be used by the agency for expenses incurred by COVID-19 — 73 individuals helped.
» Family Care Center ($1,500) — to provide transportation, food, paper products, cleaning supplies for the agency’s clients — 15 individuals helped
» The Corner Table Soup Kitchen ($5,000) — to purchase supplies for the soup kitchen, to-go-bags, frozen meals, and for food supplies for the backpack program — 160 individuals helped.
Thanks, John.
And thanks to the Blooms. It was a great question.
The Blooms signed off their note: Thanks for listening. Hope everyone is safe.
How could I say it any better?
Can you provide contact addresses for the two soup kitchens , the CCM's, Highways & Hedges, and Neighbors Network? I would prefer to give to them directly rather than go through United Way.
