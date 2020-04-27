The Spanish flu crisis of 1918-20 caused a scare in Catawba County much like the COVID-19 pandemic has created a hundred years later. An old axiom brought up in many history classes concerns how history “repeats itself.” I prefer the one attributed to Mark Twain about how history does not so much repeat itself as “rhyme.” Generational and technological differences allow for variation, but the basic cadence is the same.
For almost four weeks in 1920, the City Council of Hickory shut down public activity in town; no school, no church — no anything — in order to stop the spread of the “Spanish fu.” In doing so, they faced many of the same questions we ask a century later. Their answers provide a lot of comfort and guidance that may not be recognizable in the middle of an ongoing crisis.
First, Hickory’s leadership listened to the medical community about the predicament in which they found themselves. Dr. H.C. Menzies was the city physician and, seeing the spread of “influenza and pneumonia” (they were often cited together in stories about individuals getting ill) both nationally and locally, he “stood pat” on his insistence that city leaders needed to speak with one voice about the seriousness of the epidemic and provide direction as Hickory moved through an uncertain time.
An ordinance called for residents to sequester themselves for a period between seven and 12 days, depending on their exposure. Houses with known cases of “the grippe” (another term for the illness) were required to post a quarantine sign. Children under 14 were threatened with a $50 fine ($670 in today’s money) if they were seen on the streets. All public events were canceled.
Just like today, merchants in 1920 knew they were taking a financial hit over the ordinance of quarantine. One article in the Hickory Daily Record acknowledged the loss of business coming from the disruption. It read, “Much sympathy was expressed for Mr. John F. Miller, manager of the Hickory Amusement Company, who is made to bear the chief financial losses incident to the quarantine, but the point was made that the health of the people of Hickory is of first importance. This view was also shared by Mr. Miller.”
No kids on the streets meant no audience for performances at his theatres — the Hub and Pastime. He, and the other merchants of Hickory, took the hit. They agreed that for the safety and health of the entire community, Dr. Menzies was right to insist on the emergency shutdown.
When the ban was lifted, Miller placed an ad in the HDR acknowledging the disruption by saying “our bookings being badly disarranged, we have after much difficulty and expense, succeeding in having our bookings restored again, not, however, without a great many changes and deferred playing dates.” But he remained optimistic and reassuring, saying that his theatres “will be thoroughly cleaned and ventilated at once and will reopen to the public.” As a final statement and call to action (a feature of any good commercial) he added, “WE WILL BE PLEASED TO WELCOME YOU BACK AGAIN. Respectfully, J.F. Miller.”
The people of the past’s struggles are our struggles, and the past can be an invaluable resource in seeing our way forward during challenging times because, eventually, the people succeeded. With conviction, determination, and grace under pressure, they got through times as frightening to them as ours are currently to us.
The people of Hickory’s past didn’t flinch, although, most assuredly, they were as unsure as we are, not knowing how bad the hit would be or how long it would last. We have them to thank for their fortitude as future generations will have us to thank for ours.
