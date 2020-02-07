I heard from my cousin Susan Mitchell on a rainy Thursday.
She’s raising seven Tibetan yaks, one Hackney pony and a host of ducks on Sharpe Mill Road in the northeast section of Alexander County. She calls the spot Dogcross.
Susan can hold forth on the yaks but this time she talked rain — specifically a pond built in 1947 on family land.
She’s seen the pond slip over its banks before but Thursday a pond in the field turned that field into a pond with just a hint of pasture on the sides.
“I have never seen the water get within 10 feet of the (pasture) gate,” she texted. The attached photo showed flood waters snaking under the gate.
And this was before noon.
“I have lived here for the past 10 years and have seen it high, but not this high,” she added.
On a happier note, Mitchell said the animals that use the pasture are safe and sound.
“The Hackney pony refused to cross the water so I must drive around to the back side to feed him. The female yaks & babies crossed to come to the barn, but it has taken the bull an hour to decide he could.”
And that’s the word on the flooding out in Dogcross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.