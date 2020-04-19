A couple of springs ago, I had a customer request a White fringe tree. She had grown up with one in her mother’s yard, recalling that they called it “old man’s beard,” and wanted one for herself.
So, I went on the hunt. It is not a readily available tree because they are difficult to produce from cuttings. Sometimes a specialty plant comes with a high price. Once I located the tree, I called the customer to make sure she still wanted it. She paused once she heard the price, but decided it was worth it.
The tree arrived, and I called the customer to tell her it was at the garden center. That was the last I heard from her. I learned my lesson and now require a deposit for special orders, but it turned out to be the best sale I never made.
Chionanthus virginicus is a native plant to our area. It has earned the name White fringe tree from the narrow petal flowers that drip like silk fringe from its branches. It is slow to leafout and flower in the spring, but well worth the wait. The flowers also have a wonderful fragrance, which is an added bonus to this unique tree.
The white fringe tree will reach 15-20 feet in height and spread. The tree prefers full sun, but can take some light shade. This tree is dioecious, meaning there are male and female trees. The male is typically showier in bloom, but the female is covered in blue, olive-like fruit in late summer, supplying a feast for birds.
I decided to keep the white fringe tree rather than put it up for sale at the garden center and have it planted out front, where I can see it every day. Last spring it was breathtaking, and I expect no less from it this year.
