Mention the name, Tom Brady, and people think football. Say Michelangelo and they think art. But say, Gertrude Jekyll, and you get a blank stare, unless those people are avid gardeners. Then you get wistful sighs.
Gertrude Jekyll, doyenne of late-20th-century British gardening and mother of the awe-inspiring herbaceous borders, has had a long-lasting influence on modern gardens. Following the advice of doctors, Miss Jekyll gave up her passion for painting due to deteriorating eyesight. She channeled her artistic talent to the landscape with astounding results, creating some of the most beautiful gardens in England and America. The impressionist movement’s influence can be seen in her use of color, en-masse plantings and contrasting foliage textures. She treated the garden as a whole, with sections within, but each part complementing the other. She also popularized the informal, naturalistic look that we equate with cottage gardens.
Gertrude Jekyll inspires me, especially when she says things like, “There is no spot of ground, however arid, bare or ugly, that cannot be tamed into such a state as may give an impression of beauty and delight.” It gives me hope for my garden.
Whether your style is the billowing borders of Gertrude Jekyll or the symmetrical, clipped- hedge parterre style of Charles Bridgeman or the majestic beauty of Fredrick Law Olmsted, designer of the Biltmore Estate, studying the designs of experts can help you pull it all together or at least help you find direction. I may never have an allee of lush, herbaceous plants, of Gertrude Jekyll lore, but I can at least strive to incorporate some of her ideas into my landscaping.
More than 80 years after her death, Gertrude Jekyll’s gardens continue to influence. The simple epitaph on her tombstone sums it up — “Artist, Gardener, Craftswoman.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.