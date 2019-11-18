HUDSON - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Program will host the final performances of the fall 2019 Performing Artist Concert Series with two performances of a holiday-themed concert that are free and open to all students and the general public.
The CCC&TI Chorus will present their annual holiday concert, themed “An Irving Berlin Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100) on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The concert will feature favorite holiday songs from the songbook of American composer and lyricist Irving Berlin
A special encore performance of “An Irving Berlin Christmas” will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, located at 547 6th St. NW.
