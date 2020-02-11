HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and BB&T will hold its annual black history celebration Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the college’s Tarlton Complex. The event is free and open to the public.
Keynote speaker Garrett D. Hinshaw will speak on the subject of “We the People.” Hinshaw became the third president of Catawba Valley Community College on Aug. 1, 2006.
The theme will be celebrated through choir performances by Morning Star Baptist Church, CVCC Choir, and St. Paul AME- Lenoir. Dinner will be served on a first-come basis.
Black history celebration event partners include BB&T, CVCC Foundation, Inc., Students Striving for Success, Minority Males on the Move, Emerging Leaders, SkillsUSA and CVCC Diplomats.
If you have a disability and need accommodations, contact CVCC’s Counselor for Students with Disabilities at least 72 hours in advance to allow time to arrange the services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4222, or accommodations@cvcc.edu.
For more information about the celebration, call 828-327-7000, ext. 4578.
