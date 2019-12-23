HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts Music Program will host the Performing Artist Concert Series this spring with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public.
Following is a schedule of events and additional details.
On Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host jazz piano and guitar combo Chris Beyt and Pavel Wlosok.
Beyt is a jazz guitarist, bassist, composer, recording engineer, and educator living in western North Carolina. His most recent album of original compositions “120” is available on iTunes and Amazon.
Beyt grew up in Baton Rouge, La. where he learned the trombone, and later switched to guitar. In 1999, he received music and academic scholarships to Loyola University in New Orleans, where he studied with John Eubanks and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in jazz studies.
During that time and for two years afterward, he performed in New Orleans at various venues on both guitar and electric bass. In 2005, he moved to Denton, Texas, where he studied guitar with Fred Hamilton and began his studies on upright bass, on which he has since been performing in addition to guitar. He earned his master’s degree in jazz performance from the University of North Texas in 2008. Immediately following, he moved to Champaign, Ill. where he earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts in Jazz Performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Czech-born American pianist, composer, arranger, educator, music engineer, producer, and photographer Pavel Wlosok started to play the piano when he was 5 years old. He received his classical education in piano performance and composition at the Janacek Conservatory of Music in Ostrava.
He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in jazz studies, graduating cum laude at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Texas (1995-2000), where he studied composition with Cindy McTee, jazz piano with Dan Haerle and classical piano with Adam Wodnicki.
While at UNT, Wlosok served as pianist-arranger for the One O’clock Lab Band (his work is included on four CDs produced by this group, the last one featuring Canadian ECM artist Kenny Wheeler) and as teaching assistant of aural skills, music theory and jazz piano before directing the Four O’clock Lab Band in his last year of studies.
He was also featured as a soloist with the UNT Wind Symphony, and has toured Europe and North America as a pianist and composer. His first self-produced album as a leader is titled”Long Journey” (1997), and features his best friends from his early North Texas years.
On Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent.
Strictly Clean and Decent is an acoustic trio that features Patrick Crouch, Ron Shuffler, and Kay Crouch whose blend of vocal harmonies tops a solid instrumental foundation. They are dedicated to performing a variety of musical styles in an acoustic setting. Their eclectic repertoire includes modern folk songs by American, Canadian, and Irish songwriters; the fiery breakdowns and songs of family and home found in both traditional and contemporary bluegrass settings, and centuries-old Celtic airs and dance tunes. All of this is peppered with a healthy dose of popular jazz standards, swing and western swing music, and a few classic country tunes.
Since 1989, Strictly Clean and Decent has completed 10 tours of Ireland. It has performed three times at the Cobh International Folk Music and Dance Festival, the Bluegrass and Olde Tyme Music Festival in Cork, and twice at the Irish Bluegrass Music Association’s festival in Athy. Stateside, the trio has opened for noted performers such as Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley, J.D. Crowe, Vassar Clements, Tim O’Brien, Tony Rice, Lee Greenwood, John Cowan, Jerry Clower, and Rhonda Vincent. The trio has performed at a variety of venues.
On March 10 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host the Lenoir-Rhyne University Jazz Ensemble.
The jazz ensemble is directed by Christopher Nigrelli and features LRU students, alumni, and local musicians. The audition-only ensemble performs an eclectic variety of big band jazz music.
On April 22 at 1 p.m. in the CC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will present the CCC&TI Chorus Ensemble.
The CCC&TI Chorus ensemble features students in the CCC&TI Associate of Fine Arts Music degree program as well as staff and faculty members. The chorus is directed by Celia Sexton. In addition to teaching at CCC&TI, Sexton is an associate conductor for the Hickory Choral Society and she was the director of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Chancel Choir and Youth Singers for 25 years. Sexton also formerly held the position of music minister at Holy Trinity, and has taught high school and college music courses in the Hickory area.
A special encore performance by the CCC&TI Chorus Ensemble will be presented on April 23 at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.
All events are free and open to the public.
For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts Music Programs or these events, contact Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email jbutler@cccti.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.