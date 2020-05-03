HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their “Leader Talks” series with their third WebEx event on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
In this fourth edition of “Leader Talks” series, the focus on the steps you as individuals can take when safely returning to work in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest panelists for this WebEx event include Honey Estrada, Public Health strategist, and Kacee Morgan, Public Health nurse, who will both share recommendations from the Catawba County Public Health Department.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit http://cvcc.edu/news/Leaders-Talks-Leading-Your-Employees-through-the-Battle-with-Covid-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the “Leader Talks” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
