HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their “Leader Talks” series with their second WebEx event on Tuesday, April 21, at 11:30 a.m.
In this second edition of the "Leader Talks” series, the topic will be “Extending Lifelines to Your Employees” with a focus on directing employees to receive emergency assistance and support.
Four community leaders will share local services that are readily available, including Wendy Johnson, Workforce Development Board director for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments; Kathy Wood, executive director for the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry; the Rev. Robert Silber, executive director for Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry; and Jennie Conner, executive director for the Catawba County United Way.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit http://cvcc.edu/news/Leaders-Talks-Leading-Your-Employees-through-the-Battle-with-Covid-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the “Leader Talks” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
