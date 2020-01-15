HICKORY - The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class required to enter the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy will start Jan. 21 and is open for registration.
Taught four days a week from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the class prepares students to pursue the discipline they would like to master for employment in the furniture industry.
A growing need for skilled furniture workers for area manufacturers drives Catawba Valley Community College's training academy. The complete series of disciplines includes Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Spring up (eight-way hand tie), Inside Upholstery, and Outside Upholstery.
Taught by upholstery artisans and craftsmen employed by industry partners, the academy operates in a 38,000-square-foot simulated furniture manufacturing environment at 973 Locust St. in Newton.
Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture. Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bassett Furniture, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, DUO-Fast, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling , Haworth Health Environments, HBF Textiles, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Image Industries, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., Thomasville-Drexel, United Sewing and Wesley Hall, Inc.
The cost is $245, which includes the textbook.
To ensure entry to the Jan. 21 class, registration may be completed at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center located beside the main campus on U.S. 70, SE, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about enrolling in the next class at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, contact Lori Price with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lprice@cvcc.edu or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.
