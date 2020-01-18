MORGANTON – Western Piedmont Community College  welcomes nominations from the community for the 2019 Outstanding Alumnus Award to be presented later this spring.

Made possible by the Western Piedmont Foundation, the award is an honor that provides recognition for exceptional achievement by former WPCC students and graduates.

To be an eligible candidate, a former student must have successfully completed at least 45 quarter/30 semester hours credit toward a degree at an accredited college or university, or be a WPCC graduate. In the process of earning credits toward a degree, the candidate must have attained a minimum of 22 quarter/15 semester hours credit at WPCC.

Recipients will be considered based on exemplified professional growth, participation in community and civic activities, and demonstrated support for the goals and objectives of the College.

Other significant attributes include a continued educational growth process and the ability to overcome adversity in the successful pursuit of educational and professional accomplishments.

For an online nomination form, visit wpcc.edu/foundation and select Outstanding Alumnus Award in the menu on the left. For a hard copy nomination form or for more information, contact Stacey Sholar at 828-448-3122. Completed nomination forms should be submitted by March 16.

