College presents 2020 Academic Excellence Award
HUDSON — Described by one of his instructors as “one of the most promising students I’ve seen at CCC&TI,” Christian Williams’ math and scientific research prowess is sure to take him far.
Even before finishing his time at Caldwell Early College High School (CECHS) and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, it has already earned him acceptance into N.C. State University as well as CCC&TI’s most prestigious student award.
Williams was honored recently at the CCC&TI Board of Trustees meeting as the 2020 Academic Excellence Award winner. CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch presented Williams a medal, plaque and a letter of congratulations from N.C. Community Colleges System President Peter Hans.
He is one of 58 students statewide to receive the award, one from each of the state’s community colleges. He was nominated by biology instructor Denise Williams (no relation).
“I think Christian exemplifies the commitment to excellence in his studies and to the development of his full intellectual potential,” Denise Williams said.
Christian Williams, who is from Granite Falls, will graduate with a 4.0 GPA while earning an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science. He plans to study biology at N.C. State this fall with hopes of pursuing a career in medicine or research.
In addition to his academic achievements, his involvement in college activities was among the reasons he was chosen for the award. He was team captain for the CECHS Science Olympiad team, which won the regional competition in 2019 and took 14th place in the state. He’s also been active in Student Government Association, the CCC&TI chapter of the American Chemical Society, Phi Theta Kappa and CCC&TI Ambassadors. He’s also worked at the college as a science tutor and has volunteered in local elementary schools, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital and at Dr. Richard McBurney’s office.
“Attending CCC&TI has been a life-altering experience for me in many ways,” Christian Williams said. “The one that had the biggest impact on me is Student Government Association. During my time at CCC&TI, SGA has been a catalyst for personal growth in leadership and relationships.”
Downtown Newton to have Community CruiseNEWTON — The city will come alive with the Small, Safe & Local Community Cruise from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, in downtown Newton.
Everyone is invited to drop into the event — businesses, churches, car clubs, government agencies, civic organizations, schools, graduates, individuals, etc.
To join in, just show up with your vehicle any time between noon and 2 p.m. and cruise for any duration. Show your civic pride and celebrate the unique Newton community.
All vehicles must obey traffic signals and other local and state laws. The cruise is centered around historic downtown Newton and there is no speciﬁc set route. Participants are encouraged to support local small businesses while they are in Newton.
For more information, contact Twyla Deese at 704-451-1760 or deesetwyla@gmail.com.
Company supports Ronald McDonald HouseNEWTON — The Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem “Sport a Shirt, Share a Night” campaign received a donation of $13,090 from the employees and management of McCreary Modern. As in past years, McCreary Modern matched each contribution dollar in support of this organization.
Due to the company’s social distancing guidelines there was no group picture this year.
Charles W. “Chuck” Kraft, executive director for the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, thanked the McCreary Modern team for its efforts.
All of the donations support the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem’s efforts to provide a “home away from home” for families of critically ill children.
McCreary Modern’s president, Rick Coffey, said several employees, family members and friends have been touched by the kindness and resources of the facility.
“We are especially proud of our employees’ selflessness and generosity especially in the face of a pandemic. Their participation since 2005 has allowed us to contribute over $164,000.00 to this most worthy organization,” Coffey said.
Upholstery and occasional furniture manufacturer McCreary Modern Inc. maintains six manufacturing facilities in Newton, Conover, Lenoir and Maiden.
