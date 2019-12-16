HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming continuing education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Following is a schedule of some of the upcoming courses:
CCC&TI will offer a Mental Health First Aid training course from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Focused on identifying, understanding and responding to the signs of mental health and substance abuse issues, the eight-hour training course is popular with medical professionals, business staff, law enforcement and the faith community. The cost of the class is $75 and includes textbook. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
The college will offer an Aviation Ground School course from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 7 to April 28 in H-211 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. No prior piloting experience is necessary. The course will cover the basic knowledge required of a private pilot to pass the Private Pilot Airplane written exam, and will prepare students for their flight training in an actual aircraft with a flight instructor. The cost of the class is $181. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
CCC&TI will offer TIG and MIG welding classes on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The TIG welding class will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 30. The MIG welding class will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. from Jan. 6 to May 4. The cost of each class is $187. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
The college’s Watauga Campus will offer three welding classes at Watauga High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. from Jan. 15 to May 15. The three classes will cover basic welding, TIG welding and MIG welding. The cost is $186 per class. For more information or to register, call 828-297-8120.
CCC&TI will offer a Computed Tomography program on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The program provides the education and clinic experience for a registered technologist in radiography, nuclear medicine or radiation therapy to pursue post primary certification in computed tomography. The course includes an online component and a clinical component. To qualify, applicants must have a primary certification in nuclear medicine or radiography. The program will be offered from Jan. 6 to Aug. 30, with a registration deadline of Dec. 19. The total cost is $582. For additional information, interested students can contact Leslie Deal at 828-726-2330 or ldeal@cccti.edu.
The college will offer Introduction to HVAC — Level I on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-9 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 29 in J-221 on the Caldwell Campus. Intro to HVAC focuses on trade mathematics, basic electricity, air distribution systems, piping practices and soldering/brazing. The cost for the class is $181. For more information or to register, call 726-2242.
The college will offer Intermediate HVAC — Level II on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 28 in J-221 on the Caldwell Campus. Intermediate HVAC focuses on alternating current, compressors, refrigerants and oils, leak detection, evacuation recovery, charging, metering devices, heat pumps, maintenance, chimney vents and flues, sheet-metal duct systems, fiberglass/fabric duct systems, commercial airside systems, air-quality equipment and hydronic systems. The cost for the class is $181. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
The college will offer Introduction to Plumbing — Level I on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-9 p.m. from Jan. 6 to April 29 in J-221 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The cost for the class is $181. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
The college will offer Intermediate Plumbing — Level II on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30- 9 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 28 in J-221 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The cost for the class is $181. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
The college will offer Introduction to Industrial Maintenance on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 28 in S-103 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge, — general, mechanical, electrical, welding and preventive maintenance. The cost for the class is $181. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
CCC&TI will offer two Introduction to Upholstery classes beginning in January. One class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. from Jan. 6 to April 15 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The second class will meet from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 7 to April 9 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The cost of each class is $187. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
CCC&TI will offer two Industrial Sewing classes beginning in January. One class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. from Jan. 6 to April 29 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. The second class will meet from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 7 to April 28 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The cost of each class is $181. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
The college will offer the Fundamentals of Machining I on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. from Jan. 27 to June 29 in J-136 on the Caldwell Campus. The 256-hour course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge of basic manual machining technology. The course will include industrial safety, blueprint reading and manufacturing materials lessons, as well as hands-on training on the manual mill and manual lathe. This course will lead into Fundamentals of Machining II, which covers more advanced manual machining lessons, as well as, base level CNC programming and operation skills. The cost for the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.