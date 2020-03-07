HUDSON - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host Gene R. Nichol, author of "The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from Our Invisible Citizens," for the 2020 Laurette LeProvost Writers Symposium.
A reading and discussion session with Nichol will be held on Thursday, April 16, at noon. in the Watauga Campus Student Commons (Bldg W460, Room 135) and at 7 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. On Friday, April 17, a reading and discussion event with Nichol will be held at noon in the gym on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. All events are free and open to the public.
In addition to the events with the author, the Watauga Campus will also host a book club discussion of Nichol’s work on Monday, April 6, from noon to 1 p.m. in the library (Bldg. W460). This event is also free and open to all students and the public.
"The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from Our Invisible Citizens" is the culmination of Nichol’s interviews of thousands of North Carolinians who have experienced firsthand the impact of poverty in their lives. Nichol examines poverty in North Carolina through the lenses of hunger, race, educational opportunity, health care and immigration.
