HUDSON - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced that registration for new students for the Spring 2020 Semester begins Nov. 14 on both campuses. Students can begin the process of applying and meeting with an advisor to ensure early registration for spring courses.
Final registration for all students will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Spring Semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Students needing more information or to schedule a registration appointment should call 828-726-2200 for the Caldwell Campus or 828-297-3811 for the Watauga Campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.