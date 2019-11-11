HUDSON - Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced that registration for new students for the Spring 2020 Semester begins Nov. 14 on both campuses. Students can begin the process of applying and meeting with an advisor to ensure early registration for spring courses.

Final registration for all students will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Spring Semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Students needing more information or to schedule a registration appointment should call 828-726-2200 for the Caldwell Campus or 828-297-3811 for the Watauga Campus.

