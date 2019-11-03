NEWTON – As the growing season winds down and before winter sets in, the time is right to divide and thin perennials. It’s also a good time to pass on the thinned specimens to other gardeners.
The Catawba County Library is tapping into this autumn regimen by hosting a plant swap at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Conover Branch Library (403 Conover Station SE). It will allow participating residents to trade seeds, bulbs, and starter plants with one another.
Anyone who would like to share divisions of hostas, irises, clematis, coreopsis, black-eyed susans, daylilies, and other perennials is welcome to bring them in. In turn, attendees may collect and take home what others have brought in as they’ve thinned the plants in their own beds.
In conjunction with the swap, Anelle Ammons from the Cooperative Extension will offer a presentation about how to best choose and care for perennials. She will also field questions about the various plants that show up at the swap, providing information about their ideal growing conditions and care needs.
Anyone looking to start a home garden or who doesn’t have specimens to share is also welcome to attend. As long as there are plants available, participants are free to walk away with starts.
For additional information about the program or the Catawba County Library System, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.