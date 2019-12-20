HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club held its annual year-end event and awards ceremony at the Hickory SALT Block on Wednesday. Awards were presented for Photographer of the Year, Print Image of the Year and Projection Image of the Year.
Winners were as follows:
Photographer of the Year: Tom Devlin
Dwight Bowman Print Image of the Year: Chip Young with an image entitled “White Thoroughbred”
Pete Minor Projection Image of the Year: Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Lighting Up Charlotte”
First Place Print: Judy Young with an image entitled “Canadian Lynx”
First Place Projection: Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Swamp House”
Second Place Print: John Pascone with an image entitled “Sunrise at Mesa Arch”
Second Place Projection: Phil Echerd with an image entitled “Utah Night”
Third Place Print: Judy Young with an image entitled “Do You See What I See”
Third Place Projection: Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Hands”
Fourth Place Print: Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Osprey”
Fourth Place Projection: John Pascone with an image entitled “All Aboard”
The “Frank J Miller Artistic Image of the Year Award” is given annually to the club member judged to have the most artistic and creative image. This year the recipient of this award is Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Jack’s Honky Tonk Grill”.
The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.
Upcoming meetings are as follows:
Jan. 8 projection competition with a topic of “Holidays” taken this year.
Jan. 22 presentation by Davis Goodman with a topic of “Abstracts & Processing”
Jan. 25 field trip to Asheville breweries
The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Dan Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.
