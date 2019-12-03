HICKORY — Instructional videos will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

The meeting will feature videos from Woodworking Guild of America instructional collection. The first will be on making a heavy-duty horizontal clamp rack that also doubles as stabilization for large pieces on a table saw. The second addresses safety in cutting and sanding small pieces on a band saw and disc sander.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

