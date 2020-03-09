Bicycle trails

Hickory city crews have been marking new bicycle routes through the city.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

The city of Hickory is developing a biking and pedestrian plan, and city leaders want to hear from residents.

All you have to do is answer a survey.

In December, the Hickory City Council awarded $85,000 to Alta Planning + Design to help with the biking and pedestrian plan.

At that meeting, Transportation Planning Manager John Marshall said the city would form a steering committee that included representation from the public health, education and biking communities.

The plan will involve assessment of existing infrastructure as well as way to improve upon what the city already has. The best plan will foster public health and economic development, Marshall said.

One proposal that will be a part of the plan comes from the private group the Friends of Hickory. It involves creating a 13-mile bike loop that would connect city parks.

The city hopes to have plan ready to present to the council in late fall. The survey will be open until August.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments