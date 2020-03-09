The city of Hickory is developing a biking and pedestrian plan, and city leaders want to hear from residents.
All you have to do is answer a survey.
In December, the Hickory City Council awarded $85,000 to Alta Planning + Design to help with the biking and pedestrian plan.
At that meeting, Transportation Planning Manager John Marshall said the city would form a steering committee that included representation from the public health, education and biking communities.
The plan will involve assessment of existing infrastructure as well as way to improve upon what the city already has. The best plan will foster public health and economic development, Marshall said.
One proposal that will be a part of the plan comes from the private group the Friends of Hickory. It involves creating a 13-mile bike loop that would connect city parks.
The city hopes to have plan ready to present to the council in late fall. The survey will be open until August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.