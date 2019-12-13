MORGANTON - The City of Morganton welcomes Jessie Parris as its new finance director. Parris comes to the city from the civil engineering company WithersRavenel, where she worked most recently as a finance manager. She will begin her new role with the city on Dec. 30.
Parris has served as the finance director for the Town of Rutherfordton, and worked for auditing firms Deloitte & Touche, LLP and KPMG in Charlotte. Parris earned her Master’s in Accountancy from Wake Forest University, and her Bachelor’s in Accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She is a Certified Public Accountant.
She said she has always been drawn to a career in government finance.
“My father was a CPA, and did governmental auditing for more than 20 years,” Parris said. “I grew up around the government finance world and loved it, and always wanted to work in finance when I grew up.”
Parris’ experience includes a wide range of budget management, fund financial analysis, capital improvement planning, funding strategy, Local Government Commission application support and other finance-related skills. She serves as treasurer on the board of the Family Care Center of Catawba Valley.
“Jessie is going to be a great addition to our team,” said City Manager Sally Sandy. “Her experience in both the public and private sectors make her an ideal fit for the role of finance director. She has already experienced being a finance director in a smaller community, and we are excited to work with her as she joins the management team in Morganton.”
“Not every community in western North Carolina is being innovative and making progress, but Morganton is,” Parris said. “Morganton provides a perfect opportunity to work in a growing community that is making progress toward a bright future.”
Parris and her husband Trevor have two children. She grew up in Granite Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.