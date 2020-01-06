LENOIR - City of Lenoir Attorney T.J. Rohr has been appointed to serve on the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) federal advocacy committee.
The FAIR committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving national economic policy, general financial assistance programs, liability insurance, intergovernmental relations, census, municipal bonds and capital finance, municipal management, antitrust issues, citizen participation and civil rights, labor relations, Native American sovereignty, and municipal authority.
Rohr was first appointed to serve on the FAIR committee a few years ago when he was a city council member. As a committee member, Rohr will meet with other city leaders across the country to discuss national matters and bring back new ideas for Lenoir City Council to consider.
"It is an honor to serve on FAIR again this year," Rohr said. "I will advocate on behalf of the City of Lenoir and for those issues that have been important to me during my time as a former city council member and now as the attorney for the City of Lenoir. Thank you to the City Council for allowing me to continue to serve in this capacity."
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino, council member of Los Angeles, California, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have T.J. Rohr join NLC's Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations committee. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
