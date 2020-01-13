HICKORY — The city of Hickory is now accepting applications for nonprofit Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The funds are used for grants for public services programs that benefit low and moderate income people in the city of Hickory in support of its housing and community development goals.
Previous recipients have received funding to operate day shelters for the homeless, provide tutoring services for low to moderate income youth, a transportation and employment coordinator, and other public service activities.
The city anticipates funding up to $40,000 in its 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan for Community Development activities. Successful applicants would expect to receive grants between $7,000 and $12,000. All grants will be dependent on the actual allocation received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and City Council approval.
Public meetings to learn more about the city’s Community Development Block Grant programs and the grant application requirements will be held on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building, and on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library.
Applications are available online at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/community-development and must be submitted and received in the Community Development Division by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
For more information, contact Karen Dickerson in the Community Development Division at 828-323-7414.
