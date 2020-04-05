HICKORY – As an additional precautionary step against the spread of COVID-19, customers are asked to bring exact change when coming to pick up either mulch or compost.
Leaf compost is $5 per 3-yard scoop and mulch is $10 per 3-yard scoop. To further minimize any contact, a manned drop box will be available for directly submitting funds.
The City of Hickory’s Yard Waste facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but are subject to change. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory, leading into Alexander County.
The mulch and leaf compost are made from yard waste collected by Solid Waste crews throughout the year. The mulch and leaf compost are composed of tree limbs, Christmas trees, and leaves that are ground into material for your landscape.
For more information, call the Hickory Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.
