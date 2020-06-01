Church in Conover rings bell in remembrance of COVID-19 victims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

The bell at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Conover rang more than 1,000 times on Monday to honor and remember those who died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Pastor Mary Miller-Zurell of St. Timothy said each bell toll represented 100 deaths.

As of Monday, 104,396 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

“It’s hard to get your mind around that number,” she said.

The bell sounded for nearly 90 minutes.

Many churches across the U.S. participated in a day of remembrance on Monday, according to Miller-Zurell. She said she thought the best way to be involved was to ring their church bell. It is tradition to ring the bell when someone has died.

Miller-Zurell said she hopes people will keep families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus in their prayers and to not let the deaths be in vain.

“It’s important to educate ourselves so we help stop the spread of the disease,” Miller-Zurell said.

Miller-Zurell said the church still meets for worship outdoors and everyone stays in their vehicles. “I stand on the back of a pickup truck,” she said.

Miller-Zurell said she worries about the members of her church. “Most of our members are at risk and are older,” she said. To date, none have tested positive for the virus.

“Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Stay safe and when we do come together, be thankful,” Miller-Zurell said.

