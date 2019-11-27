NEWTON - The second annual Christmas Tour of Historic Homes, sponsored by the Newton Kiwanis Club, will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
The tour will include four homes as well as refreshments at Whisk & Barrel in downtown Newton.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available at Whisk & Barrel, Dapper Daisy, 2 Pink Magnolias, and Narrow Coffee & Nosh.
The tour raises funds for the Newton Kiwanis Club's scholarship fund.
The four historic homes included on the tour are owned by Recil and Denise Wright, 406 South College Ave.; Maura Johnston, 624 West 8th St.; Jason and Teresa Kelmig, 724 North Main Ave.; and Anne Wepner, 802 North Main Ave. The Wepner home is also known as the Trott House Inn.
All four homes are within a two-mile radius of downtown Newton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.