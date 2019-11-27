NEWTON - The second annual Christmas Tour of Historic Homes, sponsored by the Newton Kiwanis Club, will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

The tour will include four homes as well as refreshments at Whisk & Barrel in downtown Newton.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available at Whisk & Barrel, Dapper Daisy, 2 Pink Magnolias, and Narrow Coffee & Nosh.

The tour raises funds for the Newton Kiwanis Club's scholarship fund.

The four historic homes included on the tour are owned by Recil and Denise Wright, 406 South College Ave.; Maura Johnston, 624 West 8th St.; Jason and Teresa Kelmig, 724 North Main Ave.; and Anne Wepner, 802 North Main Ave. The Wepner home is also known as the Trott House Inn.

All four homes are within a two-mile radius of downtown Newton.

