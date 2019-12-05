GRANITE FALLS - The Granite Falls Rotary Club will sponsor the annual Christmas parade on Saturday at noon downtown. Entry fee is $25 per float or vehicle and $15 per horse. All entries must have a holiday decoration or theme.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Ugly Sweater Christmas." The parade line-up will begin at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot. Drivers of all types of vehicles including four-wheelers and dirt bikes must be of legal driving age and provide a valid driver’s license the day of the parade.

This year, as a Rotary Club community service project, entrants and parade attendees are asked to bring a new or slightly used sweater or coat for donation to South Caldwell Christian Ministries for distribution to children in need in the community. The Rotary Club of Granite Falls is also working on the Cinderella Project, a shoe collection for children in area schools. A Cinderella float will be in the parade, and elves walking with the float will be collecting shoes and sweaters along the parade route.

