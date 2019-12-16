HICKORY - The Greater Hickory International Council invites the public to the 10th anniversary International Christmas Concert to be held in the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block this Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
This year the council invited guests from all previous nine years, and five entries accepted the invitation: an Atlanta quartet, a Chicago quartet, a soprano singer from the San Francisco Opera, a quartet from the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony and the director of choral activities at Tennessee Wesleyan University. In addition, a quartet from the Western Piedmont Symphony including its new Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy will debut at this year’s event.
This event will be a solid two hours of Christmas carols. The event is free to the public, thanks to the Greater Hickory International Council, the Romanian Baptist Church Choir, the United Arts Council, Klingspor and the City of Hickory. Other sponsors are pending and will be announced at the event.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres and sweet Romanian desserts in the Keiser Community Room at the conclusion of the concert.
No reservations are needed.
