VALDESE - The public is invited to join the Town of Valdese in their celebration of the holidays with the Christmas in Valdese event on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Old Rock School.
This event includes a special presentation of Christmas carols by Valdese Elementary School students.
On Saturday, the Town of Valdese Fire Department in partnership with the Community Affairs Department will host the Mingle with Kris Kringle event. The event will be held at the Old Rock School.
Registrants will have a pancake breakfast with Kris Kringle during one of the three sessions being offered: 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Children will enjoy visits with Kris Kringle, Becki the Balloon Lady, visit with Sparky and a special treat bag along with their breakfast. Cost is $2 per person. Registration is available online or by visiting the Community Affairs Office.
The event will also include a raffle for Christmas toys from toddler riding toys to basketballs. Each attendee will have an opportunity to enter for whichever prize they want to take home.
After each of these events, be sure to stick around at the Old Rock School to catch Old Colony Players performance of "A Christmas Story." Performances on Friday and Saturday will both begin at 7:30 p.m. For additional performance dates and to purchase tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com or call 828-522-1150.
Valdese also invites everyone to come by “The Arrival” – the sculpture across from Valdese Town Hall on Massel Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a special caroling event from 6-7 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus along with a special presentation of Christmas carols. The event is free.
For more information, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
