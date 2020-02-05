Chili cookoff winners crowned in Long View
DAVID MOSER/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Lisa Gagliano (center) was the winner of the Long View Drug chili cookoff hosted by the Longview Lions Club. She is flanked by her closest competitors, Sonny Willis (left), third place, and Scott Bolick (right), second place. The event was held Saturday at the Long View Recreation Center.

