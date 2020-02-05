Chili cookoff winners crowned in Long View

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE RAINFALL ACROSS THE CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA... .AN INCREASINGLY MOIST SOUTHERLY FLOW OF AIR AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT WILL PROMOTE PROGRESSIVELY WIDESPREAD SHOWER ACTIVITY THROUGH THURSDAY. RAINFALL IS LIKELY TO FALL HEAVY AT TIMES BEGINNING TONIGHT LEADING TO THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING AND LANDSLIDES IN THE MOUNTAINS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EST THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA, AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA, ELBERT, FRANKLIN, HART, AND STEPHENS. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, CABARRUS, CATAWBA, CLEVELAND, DAVIE, EASTERN MCDOWELL, EASTERN POLK, GASTON, GREATER BURKE, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER RUTHERFORD, IREDELL, LINCOLN, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, ABBEVILLE, ANDERSON, CHEROKEE, CHESTER, GREATER GREENVILLE, GREATER OCONEE, GREATER PICKENS, GREENVILLE MOUNTAINS, GREENWOOD, LAURENS, OCONEE MOUNTAINS, PICKENS MOUNTAINS, SPARTANBURG, UNION SC, AND YORK. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * THE THREAT FOR HEAVY AND/OR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL WILL BE ON THE INCREASE THURSDAY MORNING. * RAPID RISES ON STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADS. FLOODING IS ALSO LIKELY TO OCCUR ON LARGER RIVERS WHICH WOULD LINGER THROUGH FRIDAY. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING MAY BE AS MUCH AS 3 OR 4 INCHES ACROSS THE AREA WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE ESCARPMENT OF SOUTH CAROLINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&