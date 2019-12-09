TAYLORSVILLE – Alexander County Chief Deputy Tod Jones was honored on Dec. 5 at a retirement reception to recognize his 30 years of service to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones was presented a “Key to the County” at the reception by Commissioner Ronnie Reese.
“Although the job has required Tod to see a lot of things he’d rather forget, it’s also allowed him an opportunity to give back to the community and help so many people in need,” Reese said. “He has been a dedicated employee that will be hard to replace.”
Jones began his law enforcement career in December 1988 with the Taylorsville Police Department. He was hired by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in July 1990 as a full-time deputy. He was promoted to sergeant in 1995, lieutenant in 2007, and then chief deputy in 2009.
At the retirement reception, Jones was presented his service weapon and badge from Sheriff Chris Bowman. Capt. Chad Pennell presented a plaque of recognition to Jones.
Numerous colleagues and friends made remarks at the reception, including District Attorney Sarah Kirkman.
Alexander County Government expresses its appreciation to Tod Jones for his dedicated service to the county and its citizens.
