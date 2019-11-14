HICKORY - People are invited to join the Cherokee Friends, of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Cherokee Friends will perform a traditional Cherokee animal dance program.
Cherokee Friends, or Ani-Tsalagi Digali in Cherokee, are tribal members who are experts in their culture and history and enjoy sharing the Cherokee experience with others. Cherokee Friends mainly provide programs for visitors at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian and throughout Cherokee. Funded by a grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, these members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have been trained as cultural specialists and Cherokee Heritage Trail guides.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
