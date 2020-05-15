HICKORY — The CVCC Foundation Inc. announces the establishment of the Charles R. Preston Scholarship Endowment with funds provided by the Preston family and memorial gifts.
The scholarship honors the memory of Charles R. Preston, a community leader in the Catawba Valley region. Preston’s leadership was paramount at Catawba Valley Community College where he was appointed to the CVCC Board of Trustees in January 2003 and eventually elected chair of the board in September 2013.
He was instrumental in a number of projects at CVCC, including the creation and construction of the 80,400-square-foot Workforce Solutions Complex (WSC).
"Mr. Preston was a champion who represented the influence that we want to embed in our students and our culture every day from here on," said Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president.
Beyond his impact at CVCC, Preston was a community leader who was engaged civically from an early age. His leadership included political office, entrepreneurship, volunteerism and the environmental causes. He received numerous awards including the state’s highest honor — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine — from the governor of North Carolina in July 2015.
The recipient of the Charles R. Preston Scholarship Endowment will be a student who embodies the leadership and commitment to this community shown by Preston. The first year award will be $1,000 for tuition, books, insurance and fees. The amount of the award will vary each year according to the growth and income of the endowment.
Preference will be given to those students involved in technological programs taught in the Workforce Solutions Complex, including HVAC, electronic, automotive, industrial systems, machining, mechatronics, electrical, and welding as well as the Construction, Furniture, and Manufacturing academies and public services such as EMS, EMT, fire and rescue certification, and basic law enforcement.
The deadline for application is June 30. The application and instructions can be accessed on the CVCC website at www.cvcc.edu. When completing the application, designate the application is for The Charles R. Preston Scholarship.
If you would like to make a gift to the Charles R. Preston Scholarship, contact Teresa Biggs, executive director of the CVCC Foundation, Inc., at 828-327-7000, ext. 4288 or email tbiggs@cvcc.edu. You may also mail a check to the CVCC Foundation, Inc., 2550 Highway 70 SE., Hickory, NC 28602.
