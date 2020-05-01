LENOIR – Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center and Fairvalue Food Stores have collaborated to provide 22,000 plastic grocery bags to Caldwell County Schools for meal distribution.
The bags will be used to package meals for Caldwell County students. According to Guy Garner, Child Nutrition Director, Caldwell County Schools have provided 290,968 meals to students in need since school buildings were closed in March.
Meals are pre-packaged by child nutrition employees and distributed at four sites throughout the county: Granite Elementary School, Hudson Elementary School, Gamewell Elementary School, and Valmead Elementary School. Garner said that on distribution days, child nutrition staff members pass out around 70,000 meals. Any family with students 18 years old and under may pick up meals Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. at one of these four locations. Another 8,000 meals are delivered to students who do not have transportation.
Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center is a nonprofit organization.
The need for new, unused grocery bags to package meals is ongoing, as is the need for new, unopened boxes of sandwich, snack, and quart bags. Businesses or organizations interested in donating either of these supplies are asked to contact Katie Tocci at Katie@teachertreasures.org to coordinate pick-up and delivery to Caldwell County Schools.
