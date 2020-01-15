HICKORY - The United States Census Bureau is recruiting people to fill temporary positions in Catawba County in advance of the 2020 Census.

A Census Bureau employee will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to assist those interested in applying for a job from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28; Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30;  Friday, Jan. 24; and Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The temporary positions offer $17 per hour pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. Applicants are required to be at least 18 years of age and a citizen of the United States. 

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

