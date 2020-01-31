HICKORY - The United States Census Bureau is recruiting people to fill temporary positions in Catawba County in advance of the 2020 Census. A Census Bureau employee will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to assist those interested in applying for a job from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, 5, 8, 18, 20, 24, and 29.
The temporary positions offer $17 per hour pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. Applicants are required to be at least 18 years of age and a citizen of the United States.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
