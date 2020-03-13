HICKORY - Join the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the women’s suffrage amendment by making commemorative buttons at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Participants can choose to use pre-printed designs or create their own designs which can be made into buttons during this drop-in crafting program. Materials will be provided. Registration is not required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

