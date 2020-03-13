HICKORY - Join the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the women’s suffrage amendment by making commemorative buttons at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can choose to use pre-printed designs or create their own designs which can be made into buttons during this drop-in crafting program. Materials will be provided. Registration is not required.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.