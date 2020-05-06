CCC&TI Small Business Center director named
HUDSON — The challenges of starting and operating a small business are not new to Carmela Tomlinson. In addition to starting Paragon Design Group nearly 24 years ago, Tomlinson also has been an integral part of the local business community through her leadership on the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as a member of the Small Business Technology Development Center for Western North Carolina.
Those factors, combined with her experience in and familiarity with the local economy, led to her being chosen as the new director of the Small Business Center at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Tomlinson began her role as Small Business Center Director on Monday. She replaces former SBC Director Ben Willis, who recently began a job with the Education Foundation of Caldwell County.
Serving both Caldwell and Watauga counties, CCC&TI’s Small Business Center is part of a statewide network of 58 Small Business Centers that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling, and resource information. Its services are free of charge and are offered both online and in-person at the HUB Station, 143 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.
Tomlinson, who is a Caldwell County native and former CCC&TI student, earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
For more information about CCC&TI’s Small Business Center, visit https://www.cccti.edu/SmallBusiness or call 828-726-3065.
