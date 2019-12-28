LENOIR - In a ceremony held Dec. 13 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute honored its first graduating class of practical nurses with an official pinning and traditional lamp lighting ceremony.
Eight students made up the class of 2019 and now face state board testing to receive their licensure as practical nurses. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a licensed practical nurse.
Graduating were Vera Cantrell of Collettsville, Taylor Hensley of Hudson, Mackenzie Hartley of Hudson, Nikki Serrano of Hudson, Aynia Howell of Lenoir, Marsha Benge of Lenoir, Jacob Icard of Taylorsville and Melissa Swider of Charlotte.
CCC&TI began the process of adding the practical nursing program in 2018 in response to local demand for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and interest from students in pursuing the one-year diploma program. The first classes began in spring 2019.
The ceremony included a welcome by CCC&TI Nursing Program Director Dr. April Cline, comments from CCC&TI Dean of Health Sciences Barbara Harris and a keynote address by April Traxler, who has more than 30 years experience as a nurse. Traxler encouraged graduates to learn from every experience and to strive for balance between their professional life and family life.
A special reception was held for graduates and their families following the ceremony.
For more information on nursing programs at CCC&TI, visit www.cccti.edu or contact Health Sciences Admissions Coordinator Amy Huffman at 828-726-2710 or ahuffman@cccti.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.