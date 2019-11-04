HICKORY - Members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) will hold their next regular meetings on Nov. 14.
The morning meeting will be conducted at 10 a.m.and the evening one at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.
CVQG always meets on the second Thursday of each month. Twice each year (June and December) the entire membership (both the day and evening groups) joins together at 6 p.m. for a combined meeting. At both meetings they enjoy added time for fellowship and a potluck dinner.
Terrie Townsend will present the program for the Nov. 14 morning meeting. Townsend is a CVQG member and associate of Bill’s Sewing Machine Co. in Hildebran. Her program will be entitled, “Now You See It, Now You Don’t” and will be all about the transformation of blocks. Using a variety of traditional quilt blocks, Townsend will demonstrate how to re-cut them and transform them in to totally different block patterns for stunning quilts.
The evening program will be all about timely ideas for making fast and fun holiday items appropriate for gifts and/or decorations. To do this, members Mary Bucy and Kay Dwyer will provide quick sewing projects to include such things as ornaments, fat quarter bags, wine bottle stoppers, paper-pieced bowls, cloth boxes, and bowl huggers.
Membership in CVQG affords a number of benefits ranging from fellowship with other quilters to a variety of quilting-related programs and workshops, to use of an extensive quilting library of books and other media, to show and tell of members’ work. In addition, members also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of service projects to benefit the community.
The guild maintains an open invitation to anyone wishing to learn more about the organization to attend a meeting anytime free of charge. Those wishing to join CVQG pay dues of $20 per year, prorated to $10 at mid-year.
There are also a variety of additional ways to learn more about CVQG. The website for the guild is www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com, and they are also on Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. When there is a need to talk with a member, one can be reached by calling 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.
